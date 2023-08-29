Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

At 11pm on Friday, the transfer window shuts. Liverpool have this week to sign a defender and a midfielder or we're not going to challenge for the biggest trophies.

It's that simple. One signing wouldn't be enough. The injury to Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk's upcoming suspension leaves just the injury-prone, slightly dodgy pairing of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in defence, with Jarell Quansah the backup.

Wataru Endo has had an extremely tough introduction to English football, playing only 28 of his 86 minutes in a team with 11 men. It's early days, but the 30-year-old Japanese has looked way, way off the pace physically and tactically. He absolutely cannot be our only senior defensive midfielder for the campaign.

The Darwin Nunez inspired comeback at St James' Park was euphoric and brilliant. But it outlined the shortcomings in the squad as much as it highlighted our areas of strength. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are sublime signings, but we lost eight first-team players this summer and a handful of youngsters on loan. Two good ones and Endo isn't enough.

Liverpool must back Jurgen Klopp. Now.

Get Liverpool news and opinion sent to you