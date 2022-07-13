Leeds reach agreement in principle for Raphinha sale to Barca

Leeds have confirmed they have reached an agreement in principle with Barcelona over the sale of Raphinha.

The Brazil forward did not travel to Australia with the first-team squad at the weekend for the pre-season tour and now will head to Spain for his medical.

Earlier, Jesse Marsch said: "I am hopeful for him to get this deal done because I know it's his dream to play for Barcelona."

Marsch also noted the money for Raphinha and from the sale of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City "allows us to take the club on the next steps we need to go in the future."

Marsch said: "As much as it’s really hard to lose him. If you think of a young man, who was pretty much guaranteed to go on a reduced fee to Barcelona if we were relegated. Then you see the performances and commitment he had to the club staying up. I think it would be hard for any 23 or 24 year old person with that pressure and opportunity to perform the way he did. We are so thankful.

"A big part for me considering to move him was that he was so committed. It made it easy for us to be connected with what his goals in life are."