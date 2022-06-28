The much-hyped Charlie Patino, who cost Arsenal £10,000 from Luton when he was 11, will be hoping for a big season.

The 18-year-old scored only 10 minutes into his debut last season - a 5-1 Carabao Cup win over Sunderland - and also started their FA Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest.

Fans chanted his name as he came on after 80 minutes in that Sunderland game, with boss Mikel Arteta saying: "I see that [building hype]. I saw it around the club."

An injury held up his breakthrough somewhat, but he was on the bench for the final four Premier League games of the season.

Patino, who says he grew up loving former Gunners midfielder Santi Cazorla, is an England Under-19 international, although he is also eligible for Spain.

