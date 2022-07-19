Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Liverpool quite possibly have the best quartet of centre-backs on the planet. Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are all elite, with plenty of physical and technical attributes between them.

Behind those four, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams - who helped Liverpool qualify for the Champions League in 2020-21, remember - wait in the wings, although in all likelihood they'll be sold or loaned out this summer.

The question is, who will emerge as Van Dijk's first-choice partner? At the beginning of last term, Matip was the most selected alongside the legendary Dutchman, but lost his place to Konate in the season's defining months.

Why? Well, not through any fault of Matip's - he was excellent. But Konate has incredible pace, which allows Liverpool to play a high defensive line in the knowledge he can run back and deal with any balls over the top.

Gomez, who signed a five-year contract extension this summer, barely got minutes in 2021-22, but he possesses similar speed and would surely not have put pen to paper had he not been given assurances regarding his playing time.

The smart money is on Konate, but don't be surprised to see Gomez given an opportunity to prove himself. After all, he was Van Dijk's partner when Liverpool won the title in 2019-20, and the Reds concede fewest goals statistically when it's that pair at the back.