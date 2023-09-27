Speaking after another comeback win as Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup fourth round, Jurgen Klopp said: "Yeah, that [conceding first] will probably be kind of a headline a little bit that we are again 1-0 down, but again a completely different goal to all the others. Could we have defended them better in the first moment? Maybe yes. Then the last pass was really good and the finish is a good finish, so then it's difficult. And again it happened, we don't like that but it happened and then it's all about the reaction.

"With all the quality of Leicester, we have to admit that as well, super-coached team obviously, super set-up, you can pretty much see, feel and smell the confidence they have because of their situation, so that made life difficult. But we kept going and improved during the game as a team clearly but individually as well, a lot of performances stepped up and here we are, and I like that a lot.

On the goals scored by Liverpool: "Top goals, absolutely top goals. The strikers fought so hard and scored then super-important goals, both Cody and Diogo. Harvey, what a work-rate. Curtis on right-back. Ibou using his full speed in their counter-attacks in the second half. Caoimhin, calm, composed. The boys enjoyed playing it and you saw how they were pressing until the last second. They really enjoyed it and that's cool."