George Cummins, BBC Sport

Emile Smith Rowe is set to start his first Arsenal game of the season when the Gunners take on Brentford in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.

The midfielder, who has featured from the bench so far, will be given an opportunity to impress Mikel Arteta.

Speaking at Arsenal's training ground on Tuesday, the Arsenal manager said: "He needs time on the pitch and he needs opportunities, and we want to provide that to him. Then he needs to prove, like anybody else on the field, that he deserves to play.

"Here, he is incredibly popular. We all love him."

It’s been a mixed 2023 for Smith Rowe. He has only featured 13 times for Arsenal but did win the European Under-21 Championship with England in Georgia.

On-loan goalkeeper David Raya can also play, with cup rules allowing him to compete against his parent club.

Bukayo Saka is a set to miss the match, but I expect him to be fit enough to play against Bournemouth on Saturday.