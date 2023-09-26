Former striker Sam Parkin told BBC Radio London's The Far Post that Fulham need to improve their centre-forward options if they are to avoid a struggle this season: "Last year, some of the signings just fitted in seamlessly. Palhinha and Pereira had an outstanding season until that late injury. Mitrovic was the icing on the cake really.

"It’s strange that he’s [Marco Silva] maintaining picking Jimenez when Vinicius came in and got a couple of goals in the Premier League last year, so you would think that there could be a change there.

"He was handed a few starts in the absence of Mitrovic last year and he didn’t really do the business, so it’s a struggle and something I’m sure they’re looking at.

"They've got to improve in that department otherwise it could be a difficult season for them."

