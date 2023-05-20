Key stats: Firmino waves farewell as Villa count minutes and bookings

  • Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games (W7 D3), though this result ended the Reds' seven game winning run in the competition.

  • Mohamed Salah's assist for Roberto Firmino's equaliser was the 25th time the pair have combined for a Premier League goal (Salah 12 assists, Firmino 13), the most of any Liverpool duo in the competition.

  • In his final home game for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino scored his ninth Premier League goal at Anfield this season – his best return at the ground in a single campaign.

  • Aston Villa's Emiliano Martínez picked up his seventh yellow card of the season, just one short of the record by a goalkeeper in a single Premier League campaign (Jens Lehmann 8 in 2006-07).

  • Aston Villa had four players booked for time-wasting against Liverpool (Martínez, Digne, Young, Konsa), the joint-most on record (since 2006-07) for a club in a single Premier League campaign (West Ham also four vs QPR in October 2012).

