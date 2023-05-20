Livingston captain 'signs' for Aberdeen - gossip

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin appears to have decided his next move, with pictures of him seemingly signing for Aberdeen emerging on social media. (Sun)

On-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales hopes to secure European football with Aberdeen before deciding on his own future. (Record)

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson seeks ways to have more away fans at games, as Scottish Premiership clubs continue a trend of reducing allocations. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark urges his teammates to avoid VAR drama in Saturday's crucial match with Aberdeen, who are five points ahead in the race to finish third in the Scottish Premiership. (Record)

Former Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch, 30, is expected to leave Forest Green Rovers this summer. (Football Scotland)

