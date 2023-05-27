Crystal Palace have launched their new home kit for the 2023-24 season.

It comes on the 10-year anniversary of their most recent promotion to the Premier League, and will be worn in their record 11th straight campaign in the top flight.

A Palace club statement said: "The shirt’s design is made of red and blue halves to celebrate 10 years and that first incredible season we had in 2013-14."

There is also a silhouette of the original Crystal Palace, where the club was founded in 1861 and played from 1862, as background details on the shirt.

The Eagles will wear the new kit for the first time when they host Nottingham Forest in Sunday's final game of the season.