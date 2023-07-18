Striker Marcus Rashford is set to sign a new contract with Manchester United which will run until 2028 and be worth £325,000 a week. (Times - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, United have knocked back an offer from West Ham to try to sign defender Harry Maguire on loan. (Guardian), external

The Old Trafford club are ready to step up their interest in Atalanta's 20-year-old Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Manchester United are competing with West Ham for Bayern Munich's 28-year-old Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka. (Sky Germany), external

Burnley, Leicester City and Sheffield United are keen on a loan deal for Manchester United and Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo. (Mail), external

Finally, Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United over a permanent deal for goalkeeper Dean Henderson. (Athletic - subscription required), external

