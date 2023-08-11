Newcastle CEO Darren Eales sat down with BBC Radio Newcastle this week to take questions from fans and he explained the club's stance around Financial Fair Play.

Eales said there are two routes to improving the situation around how the club can maximise the money it has in the short term.

He said: "How do we have the most efficient spend? We know we have a certain amount. That's why we spend a lot of time talking with Dan and Eddie about how the squad looks and how we want to build it. The second way is looking at growing the revenues - you have seen already with some things we've done on our shirt sponsorship.

"FFP is based on a three-year historical basis. We have to deal with certain issues where we are evolving with the new ownership. That takes time to sort of flush that through the cycle. So the future looks brighter every time we get through another season. We are trying to grow rapidly."

Listen to Eales speak in full here