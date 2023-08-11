Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Boom. What an early question to answer!

I knew it was likely to come and it is a difficult one. I think it is going to be extremely tough for them to stay up.

I have watched so much live Premier League and Championship football in the past eight years and the gap is enormous.

Will Luton have enough quality to scramble together 40-odd points? I’m not so sure.

They are up against teams that have spent hundreds and hundreds of millions. The Hatters are spending wisely and so are miles off the budgets of all the other teams.

If they did, it would be a huge achievement. But the point is that in the overall scheme of things it does not actually matter too much.

The club are thinking for the long term and not forking out millions to try to survive. Keeping money for the new stadium is more important and I like this attitude.

If they stay up - and 17th has to be the aim this season - then brilliant.

If they go down, they have not wasted loads of money and they have signed very good young Championship players who will give them a great chance of bouncing back up.