We asked your reaction to Ross County's 4-2 defeat away to champions Celtic in their Scottish Premiership season opener.

Young: County played brilliantly in the first 20 mins, if only one didn’t go in during the early spell. So pleased we didn’t sit back and let them come at at us. We took the game to Celtic. I think 4-2 is fairly good when playing at the home of the champions. Bring on the rest of the season