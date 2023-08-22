Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

There have been worse weeks in the history of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club. £115m banked, six points out of six, eight goals scored in two games and top spot in the Premier League standings.

The sale of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea was met with the normal chorus of "Brighton are the next Southampton." Some Blues fans gleefully declared they would be throwing a party when the Albion are relegated on account of Chelsea's insistence they would not need to pay more than £80m for Caicedo, before having to break the British transfer record less than two weeks later.

Although only two games into the season, any champagne already bought for said parties will probably need to remain on ice for a little while yet.

The loss of Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister has barely been felt. If anything, Brighton look even better this season. The 10 minute spell immediately after half-time in which they scored three at Wolves on Saturday was world-class football that not many teams on the planet would have been able to live with.

How does the good ship Brighton keep sailing despite the constant pillaging of key players? Roberto De Zerbi provided an answer when asked about Caicedo leaving.

"Other clubs can buy our players, but they cannot buy our soul or spirit." Soul and spirit which combined with the special talents of De Zerbi means the Seagulls look set for another memorable campaign.