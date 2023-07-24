'It could've been worse'

Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy welcomes a favourable travelling schedule after the Jambos were drawn against either Rosenborg or Crusaders in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

"In terms of travelling, it's Northern Ireland or Norway so we could probably have got worse in the draw," he told HeartsTV., external

"It's a good one for supporters, so we're looking forward to it. The big plus is the second leg is back at Tynecastle and by then, we'll know what we need to do come a full house at home which is tough for anyone.

"The analysts will be hard at work doing their research from now. No matter who it is, it's a tough tie in European football."