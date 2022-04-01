Erik ten Hag says his "focus is currently only on Ajax", despite him having spoken to Manchester United about taking over as manager this summer.

"In football you never know. I don't want to rule anything out," said Ten Hag.

"I'm currently employed here at Ajax to perform. With the cup final against Eindhoven, we still have eight finals left, and I need all my energy for that. Anything else would just be a distraction.

"I know that everything in football can change from one day to the next. If at some point I should decide to take the next step, I hope that people here will understand."

On whether he has spoken to United about the job, he added: "Everyone knows each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives from other clubs, that's normal.

"Manchester United is a great club with great fans but I can only repeat myself: my full focus is completely on Ajax.

"We are already planning for the new season. I've sat down with Ajax after every season, and that will also be the case this time.

"I can say that Ajax and Erik ten Hag are very happy with each other at the moment."