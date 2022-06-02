Milner honoured by the Queen

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The 36-year-old has made 588 Premier League appearances and was capped 61 times by England.

He's a multiple Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup winner, and has lifted the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

The midfielder has been recognised for services to football and charity. The James Milner Foundation helps to promote healthy recreation for young people in the UK.