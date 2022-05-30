Transfer news: United close in on Torres signing
- Published
Villarreal and Spain defender Pau Torres, 25, is edging closer to a move to Manchester United after his agents travelled to England to continue discussions. (Cadena Ser, via Mirror), external
Leeds United's 25-year-old Brazil winger Raphinha may favour a move to Old Trafford over Barcelona. (Express), external
Leicester City are interested in signing United midfielder James Garner, 21, after he impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Mirror), external