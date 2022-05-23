It was a season where, for long spells, the words "European football" were on the lips of many Wolves fans.

Wanderers sat seventh in the Premier League table on 20 February after a 2-1 win over Leicester, having triumphed at Tottenham and Manchester United in the preceding weeks.

But nine defeats in their final 14 games dashed those dreams and while a 10th-placed finish in Bruno Lage's first season was an improvement on 13th in Nuno Espirito Santo's final campaign, was it also a missed opportunity?

Why do you think Wanderers faded away, Wolves fans? And with rumours swirling about the influential Ruben Neves potentially departing, what are you expecting next season?

Have your say here