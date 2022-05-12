Johnson favourite for head coach job

Former Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is the frontrunner to become Hibernian's new head coach after the 40-year-old impressed club hierarchy during a second interview, the candidates having been whittled down to a three-man shortlist that also includes Oxford United's Karl Robinson and former Lincoln city boss Michael Appleton. (Daily Record)

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson is not one of the final four candidates to be Hibs head coach, but former Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton will meet club officials over the coming days and ex-Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has already impressed at his interview. (Edinburgh Evening News), external