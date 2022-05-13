'Busy summer' ahead at Wolves to maintain European push

Bruno Lage is anticipating "a very important summer" at Molineux as he seeks to strengthen the squad for a European push next season.

Wolves have challenged for the top six for much of the 2021-22 campaign, but have faded in recent weeks.

On top of that, key midfielder Ruben Neves has been linked with many of Europe's top clubs and long-serving defender Roman Saiss is yet to sign a new deal.

Lage believes a "busy" period of recruitment and trading is essential to maintain the club's standing in the Premier League.

"We are always working really hard to find solutions for the team," he said. "Everyone wants the best for the club and it's going to be a busy period.

"Next year will be very hard. Only the top six and West Ham are in front of us, and some of the teams behind are preparing big budgets and big players.

"If we want to continue at this level, we need to rebuild and create a strong team."

He reiterated there have been no developments on the future of Neves but accepted some of his team will move on.

"Some players will go, for sure. And we will need to replace them," he said. "If players of quality go, we need to have solutions - and they will be harder to replace.

"We have good targets in our hands and we will be busy to find the right men - the right players at the right price."