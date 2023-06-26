Declan Rice's expected exit from West Ham could trigger a transfer merry-go-round in the Premier League, believes former Tottenham full-back Stephen Kelly.

Last season's top two Manchester City and Arsenal are both interested in signing West Ham's captain, and Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, it is the move the transfer window is waiting for.

"It'll be a domino effect," he said. "If Rice goes, maybe they will go for Joao Palhinha from Fulham, who has been unbelievable for them."

Ex-Liverpool and Manchester United goalkeeper - as well as Fulham fan - Siobhan Chamberlain was horrified at the suggestion: "If Palhinha goes, it'd be such a huge loss!"

Kelly also suggested he expected Rice to move to City, in which case he believes David Moyes should be wrangling to secure Kalvin Phillips as part of the deal.

"If they have an opportunity to get Phillips in, then that is a no-brainer," he said. "He is probably not as high calibre as Rice but as an instant replacement, that would be a done thing.

"If Manchester City have him as a card here, then the conversation with Arsenal is over."

Listen to more on Rice from 25'15 on BBC Sounds