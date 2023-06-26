Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a list of areas he wants strengthening, although in distancing themselves from a move for Tottenham's Harry Kane, United believe they have shown they are not prepared to pursue specific targets at any cost.

It is not clear whether Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would sanction the sale of Kane to a rival club but United are now assessing Eintracht Frankfurt front-man Randal Kolo Muani and Atalanta’s Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Meanwhile, there has still been no clarity over the future of goalkeeper David de Gea, whose United contract runs out this week.

Both Ten Hag and De Gea frequently said at the end of last season the matter would be sorted satisfactorily and United did agree a contract extension with De Gea’s former Spain team-mate Juan Mata in July 2021 after his deal had expired.

However, with rumours continuing to circulate about potential moves for other goalkeepers, uncertainty remains over De Gea’s Old Trafford future, with the 32-year-old asked to take a significant pay cut from the £375,000-a-week deal he signed in 2019.