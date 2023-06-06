Crystal Palace have confirmed goalkeeper Jack Butland will leave the club this summer when his contract expires.

Since joining from Stoke City in 2020, he made 17 appearances for the Eagles in all competitions and spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United.

Butland wrote on Twitter:, external "I would like to thank everybody at Crystal Palac for making my time in south London so enjoyable and the fans for the support we were given everywhere we went.

"I made friends and memories I won't forget and I wish you nothing but the best moving forward!"