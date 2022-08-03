Newcastle have faced Nottingham Forest more often without losing than they have any other opponent in the Premier League (8 – W5 D3).

Nottingham Forest have lost each of their past six away league games against Newcastle, since a 1-0 victory in October 1988.

Newcastle have only won their first Premier League match in one of their past eight seasons at this level (D1 L6), beating West Ham United in 2020-21.