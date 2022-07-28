Transfer news: Ronaldo tells Man Utd again he wants to leave

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United he wants to be freed of his contract in order to play for a Champions League side but the club don't want to sell him. (Daily Mail), external

Ajax have raised their asking price for winger Antony, who has been linked with United, from £68m to £84m. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are still hopeful of signing midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. (Give Me Sport), external

De Jong has told his Barca team-mates that he has no intention of leaving the Nou Camp this summer despite United's pursuit. (Cadena Ser, via Mirror), external

