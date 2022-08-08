We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Nottingham Forest kicked-off their Premier League campaign with a disappointing defeat to Newcastle on Saturday.

Here are some of your comments:

Ashley: First game in the Premier League with lots of new players was never going to be easy, but with decent players and a great manager, performances and results will get better. I have confidence Forest will stay up.

Deano: We were well beaten and it was only Newcastle. It’s going to be difficult to finish outside the bottom three.

Joel: A slow start was always to be expected with the turnover of players that we’ve had. Unsurprisingly, we looked quite disjointed, especially going forwards. Definite change in level that players need to adapt to sooner rather than later. It's early days - no need for panic. Stick to the plan and it will bear fruit.

Andy: By all accounts we got a feel of what will be expected. Two excellent goals by a well set-up team, who are obviously better settled into this league than we are at the moment. Over the next few games we will settle into a rhythm with our newly formed group of players and hopefully hold our own and gain confidence and experience needed.