Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Perth

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made no secret of his desire to sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona.

But he has also said if he can't get the right person for the role, he will mould someone from his existing squad into it.

So, this answer on Fred was particularly interesting from his news conference earlier today.

"In the moment he is playing in the role as connecter, defending to offence," said Ten Hag.

"He is playing the role quite well. I am satisfied with his performance, with his improvement.

"I think he can even be better. I will support him in that.

"He also brings energy in the team by his attitude."