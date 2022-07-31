Analysis: Liverpool 3-1 Man City

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Liverpool came a whisker away from completing a quadruple last season and laid down an early marker with an impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

It was a day to remember for new signing Darwin Nunez, who stooped to head in the third from close range in injury time.

The Uruguayan came in to replace Sadio Mane and the money already looks to be paying off as the first piece of silverware went to Anfield to complete the domestic set for Jurgen Klopp.

The German said: "Darwin would have been fine without scoring the third one because the penalty came from his header, and the chance he had before where he reacted brilliantly.

"He put the icing on the cake and I'm really pleased for him. You could see on everyone's faces how happy they are and that is a really good sign."