Emery believes his side are in a "key moment" of their season and said: "We are thinking only of the three points tomorrow."

On opponents Newcastle, who are fighting for a top-four place, he said: "Their development has been very, very strong. They are building a serious team, a very organised team, they are one of the best in the Premier League."

Aston Villa's defensive record has improved since conceding 11 in three games and Emery said they were "very angry" about that, but that the players response has been "fantastic".

Confirming they have some injuries, he said they "can't use this as an excuse".

On the possibility of qualifying for Europe, he said: "We are a candidate, but it will be very difficult. I want to build and create a strong way, we have to be very consistent and progressively improve."

On the impact of Ashley Young for the team, he said: "I am happy with him, he uses his experience to help the team and I appreciate this a lot."