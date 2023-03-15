'Celtic juggernaut gathering pace as season-defining April looms'

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

It’s been quite a month already for Celtic. No sooner had the celebrations died down after the season’s first silverware was secured with victory over their city rivals at the end of February than the champions got straight back down to business with a bang. The numbers speak for themselves.

Three games, three wins, another 11 goals. The tally of victories tots up to 13 in a row across all competitions for Ange Postecoglou’s side. Unlucky for the rest of the league.

A five-star second-half showing at St Mirren was followed by victories home and away against the third best team in the country.

The Scottish Cup win at Tynecastle was particularly impressive, since that was the day we thought Celtic might really be tested. They left Hearts trailing in the second minute and didn’t look back.

The other half of Edinburgh come calling this weekend knowing they’ve conceded 10 goals to Celtic in two meetings this season. The chances of an away win would appear slim.

Should Celtic avoid an upset against Hibs on Saturday, they can look forward to a season-defining April.

Rangers at Celtic Park on Easter weekend, followed by a Scottish Cup semi-final against them at Hampden at the end of the month. Those two games, 21 days apart, may well determine whether a very good season becomes a totally dominant one.

There’s precious little evidence so far that Celtic are slipping. On the contrary, they appear to be gathering pace and doing what boss Postecoglou challenged them to do after the World Cup break - end the season better than they started it.

The same old question persists; solid at the back and highly enterprising up front, just who is going to stop them? After the momentum of March, we should have the answer by the end of next month.