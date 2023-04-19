Newcastle United defender Matt Targett is working his hardest to make his way back into the starting line-up but understands he needs to fight for his place in the side.

The27-year-old has struggled for minutes in Eddie Howe's side this season thanks to a heel injury and fierce competition from Dan Burn at left-back.

Targett has started just four Premier League games this term, and none since September.

"I understand what's been going on," Targett told BBC Radio Newcastle. "Obviously, the injury didn't help - that was a big setback - and the team have been doing unbelievably.

"You know its hard to change a winning team and, at the moment, we've got the best defensive record in the league"

Newcastle's defence has been solid this season, conceding the least amount of goals (24) in the top flight and Targett is keen to be a part of this defensive success.

"I know that it's hard for me to get back in but I'm being as professional as I can be," he said.

"I work hard, and when I get my opportunity, I want to show to the manager that I'm ready to be back in the team."