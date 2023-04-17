Son Heung-min says he is targeting a place in the top five of Tottenham’s all-time scoring list.

The 30-year-old scored the opener in Spurs’ 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth to move to sixth in the list drawing level with Jermain Defoe on 143 goals.

"I think I've got a few more years to play yet, so I will try to keep scoring more goals,” said Son.

"I want to go a little bit higher (on the list), so I will do my best.

"It's a big honour to have been playing for a few years now at this club.

"Obviously I'm not really focused to be tied with this goalscoring record, obviously I just want to help the team.

"But it's a big honour to be compared with Jermain Defoe, who is a Spurs legend and scored so many goals for Spurs.

"So I think to tie this goal tally makes me hugely proud."