Son aiming 'little bit higher' in Spurs' all-time scoring lists
- Published
Son Heung-min says he is targeting a place in the top five of Tottenham’s all-time scoring list.
The 30-year-old scored the opener in Spurs’ 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth to move to sixth in the list drawing level with Jermain Defoe on 143 goals.
"I think I've got a few more years to play yet, so I will try to keep scoring more goals,” said Son.
"I want to go a little bit higher (on the list), so I will do my best.
"It's a big honour to have been playing for a few years now at this club.
"Obviously I'm not really focused to be tied with this goalscoring record, obviously I just want to help the team.
"But it's a big honour to be compared with Jermain Defoe, who is a Spurs legend and scored so many goals for Spurs.
"So I think to tie this goal tally makes me hugely proud."