Kenneh makes international debut

Ross County midfielder Nohan Kenneh has made his international debut for Liberia, starting in a 2-2 draw against South Africa.

Kenneh, on loan in Dingwall from parent club Hibernian, started the match in the centre of the park before being replaced in the second half.

The 20-year-old previously represented England at youth level having progressed through the Leeds United academy, but was called-up by the country of his birth for this batch of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.