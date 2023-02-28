'Loan wolf Brophy adds bite as County secure crucial win'

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

The loan wolf was working at full pelt when he mauled the Dundee United defence with two goals and two assists in a 4-0 drubbing which led to the sacking of the [Liam] Fox.

Eamonn Brophy was in sensational form and terrorised the tangerine defence. Two more wolf celebrations to the County support raises the Scotland cap’s tally to three goals in four games - with all three goals being turned home at the Global Energy Stadium.

That result against United was ever so crucial. Supporters knew the pressures of the game and how significant a win was. It pitches the Staggies in 10th place - four above managerless United. Despite the Terrors having a game, the win in what was a ‘six-pointer’ clash leaves a slight margin for error on the Highlanders' part.

An alteration in shape into what looked mostly like an old-fashioned 4-4-2 allowed the Staggies front four to link together and cause havoc.

Yan Dhanda cutting in from the left, with Gwion Edwards playing wider and more direct on the right, was the perfect balance to create chances for Jordan White and Brophy up top, who are building an incredibly strong partnership.