Chelsea have established a new Fan Advisory Board, external which the club says "will engage in discussion, exchange information and share insights on potential decisions that impact Chelsea FC supporters".

The board will be made up of six supporters, with the club looking to to identify three supporters via an open application process to join three places reserved for "Supporter Advisors to the Board".

The Chelsea Supporters Trust (CST) says this marks a "momentous" day for Chelsea fans but that there is "still a significant amount to work still to be done before many of our concerns over the unelected nature of a large percentage of the FAB are removed".

A statement from the CST read: "It (The Fan Advisory Board) must go further than what has been included in this initial proposal before it is fully endorsed by the CST."