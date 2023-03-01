Manchester United and West Ham have some serious FA Cup history and 2016 served up two pulsating quarter-finals.

Dimitri Payet's breathtaking free-kick was good enough to win any game but Anthony Martial's late leveller denied the Hammers.

In a dramatic replay, 18-year-old Marcus Rashford scored a stunning opener before Marouane Fellaini scored a second via his knee.

James Tomkins' reply came too late to prevent the Hammers' final FA Cup tie at Upton Park ending in defeat.