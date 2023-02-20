Do Rangers have the next Paul Scholes? Your views

Josh: Another game where we have struggled to create chances in open play - all three goals came from set pieces.

What a talent Raskin is! He is the midfielder we've needed for years. Very tenacious with incredible passing range. Really excited to see what he can become. The next Paul Scholes?

Ronnie: Another three points but we were poor against a poor Livingston side. 3-0 is generally a decent result at the Tony Macaroni, however we lacked fluency.

Goldson & Davies now look solid which is a bonus. Barasic had another good game & Tavernier was our best player. Sakala needs to calm down and think about what he's doing with the ball. It's another win, though.

Martin: Another three points, another win. We move on to the Cup Final a game we must win. Come on guys. A big push and big performance needed.

