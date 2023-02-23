Your Wolves cult heroes

Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and John de Wolf got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Ed: It's got to be Neil Emblen for me. Played in every position but goalkeeper. Worked his socks off. Looked like a bloke off the terraces and played like he cared about those same people on the terraces. Perfect cult hero. Not great but good, hard working and never gave up. What more does a cult hero need to be?

Martyn: As good a shout as De Wolf is, it's got to be Kenny Hibbitt for me. Sweat blood and tears for us mighty Wolves, a real legend. Derek Parkin a close second.

Sean: Surely a mention for a Wolves cult hero is a man that was listed on the team sheet for his very first game away at Crystal Palace as “a trialist". He was a Frenchman who left the pitch like Terry Butcher more than once, a ball-playing centre-half before they were fashionable, Monsieur Ludovic Pollet!

Rich: Wolves cult hero, it has to be Don Goodman. I'll forever remember listening to the radio when he stepped up to take the winning penalty in an FA Cup game for Wolves.