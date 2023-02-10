Hamilton Academical 0-2 Hearts: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

With top scorer Lawrence Shankland missing through suspension, Robbie Neilson challenged his forwards to step up to the plate in the captain's absence.

Stephen Humphrys achieved that somewhat by netting the first goal, but the on-loan Wigan man was wasteful at times, while Josh Ginnelly struggled to get into the game.

With Shankland available, the tie may well have been out of sight by the half-time whistle.

The way in which Hearts briefly lost control of the contest may also be a cause for concern for Neilson, but the strength off his squad was highlighted again as his substitutes helped regain a grip of the tie.