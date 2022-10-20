E﻿rik ten Hag wouldn't let Cristiano Ronaldo's early exit overshadow Manchester United's "brilliant" win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo, an unused substitute, walked down the tunnel minutes before the endof Wednesday's game Old Trafford.

Ten Hag said: "I don't pay attention to that, I will deal with that tomorrow.

"I want to keep the focus on the team, it was a magnificent performance from all the 11 players.

"It was a performance also from the subs that came on. It was a squad performance. We deal with that tomorrow.

"What we have seen today was 11 players who defend, 11 players who attack, there was a lot of dynamic.

"I am pleased with that. I will not say I am satisfied because good is not good enough, that has to be the standard at Manchester United."

D﻿id you know? Manchester United had 28 shots in the win over Spurs; the most by a team in a Premier League match this season. Indeed, it was also the most that a team managed by Antonio Conte has faced in a top-flight game, in what was the 318th league match he has taken charge of between Serie A and the Premier League.