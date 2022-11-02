Former Wolves manager Bruno Lage has warned the club’s hierarchy that the club “cannot compete in the Premier League without a striker”.

Lage was sacked in early October after 16 months in the role.

Interim head coach Steve Davis remains in charge and Wolves have not scored more than one goal in any of their last 16 league games, a feature of their play that has done little to improve their position in 19th.

"My time at Wolves was very good and I think the main point was that," Lage insisted.

"When we receive the invitation it was to change a little bit the way the team should play and we did that with same system.

"We played a different way and I remember in February we were in the fight for top four, in March we were in seventh position and the last games it was hard to have five players injured.

"The second season was difficult and the schedule, it is different due to the World Cup and the games are coming. I think the big lesson that not just me, but all the board should have is that we cannot compete in the Premier League without a striker.

"Unfortunately at Wolves we didn't have that striker and I knew that every time we played with a striker - not just the team but the players - the performances were completely different."