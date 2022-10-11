Champions League 'doesn't get easier' - Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has warned his side that their early experiences of Champions League football will not make Tuesday's visit by RB Leipzig any easier.

The Scottish champions sit bottom of Group F with one point and have not won a Champions League group game at home since beating Ajax in 2013, a run that stretches to eight matches.

"I haven't been responsible for all nine years - you have got to cut me a bit of slack," Postecoglou said. "But it just goes to show how hard it is.

"The one thing you know about this level, and that is what you need to get accustomed to, is that it is relentless. You can play 100 games at Champions League level and you know the next one is still going to be difficult."

Celtic lost 3-0 at home to Real Madrid and drew 1-1 away to Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw before last week's 3-1 loss in Leipzig, earning praise for their play during parts of all three games.

"It's still a process," Postecoglou added. "If you are consistently at this level and playing well, you give yourself a chance to win games of football.

"But they don't get any easier as you go along. What a win would do is give us more belief that we can continue on this road and become a really well-credentialled Champions League football club."