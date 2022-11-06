St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson told BBC Sportsound: "For us, it's about where we finish in the league. Today, we saw the team spirit. In the second half, we had a little bit more control of the ball. We knew how Rangers were going to come at us and we knew we had to defend.

"It shows what we can do as a squad. It stands us in good stead, and we need to carry it on to Wednesday night.

"I've never seen James [Brown] hit the target before, so I was surprised when it hit the back of the net! Elliot Parish was outstanding too.

"It's a whole new group, you can see things starting to gel together. It's a lot of hard work. There's no point beating Rangers if you don't get a result on Wednesday night, so we can focus on that."