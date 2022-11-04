A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Whether it's drama or comedy you're after, you'd be hard pressed to find better entertainment this Friday night than the Scottish Premiership.

Livingston's gritty determination is nothing new, and that's something Derek McInnes will have drilled into his players at half-time.

But in truth, his side were lucky to be ahead. Livingston's normally sturdy defence switched off twice and Kilmarnock made them pay, although they didn't create much else.

And when Stokes' first-half header looped onto the bar, you got the feeling it wasn't their night. After Livingston went ahead, there was only one winner.