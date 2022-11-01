🎧 New United podcast episode out now

The Devils' Advocate podcast logo

A﻿ new episode of our podcast The Devils' Advocate is available for you to download right now.

With another win under their belts, Manchester United are pushing for a spot in the top four.

Some on the pod think Erik ten Hag's side are showing title-winning form... but others aren't having it - for now.

L﻿isten to the full episode on BBC Sounds

