Fulham v Man Utd: T﻿eam news

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is again out with the ongoing foot injury that could delay his start to the World Cup.

Fellow forward Bobby Decordova-Reid returns after suspension, but midfielder Harrison Reed and defender Kenny Tete are banned for accumulating five bookings.

Manchester United have midfielder Bruno Fernandes available after a league suspension, but right-back Diogo Dalot serves a one-match ban.

Striker Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt because of illness and winger Antony will have a late test on a pelvic injury.

