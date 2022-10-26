🎧 Latest Leicester City podcast out now

The latest episode of The Tactics Board from BBC Radio Leicester looks at de facto right-back Youri Tielemans' standout performance against Wolves.

Recent changes to Leicester's midfield have seen the Belgian altering his position to aid the Foxes' build-up of possession from deeper on the pitch.

But how does it work, what are the pros and cons and how has it helped Brendan Rodgers' side pick up three wins in five games? Analyst Dominic Wells reveals all.

L﻿isten to the episode now on BBC Sounds