Brighton v Aston Villa: Team news

Brighton pair Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu are expected to miss out again with respective groin and hamstring problems.

Head coach Graham Potter reported illness issues within the squad but Lewis Dunk returns after missing the defeat by Burnley due to suspension.

Central defender Ezri Konsa is available for Aston Villa, having served a two-match ban.

Bertrand Traore and Marvelous Nakamba are Villa's only absentees.

